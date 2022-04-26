Pokemon Go is Upgrading Mega Evolution  

The Mega Evolution function in Pokemon Go is getting some significant updates. Mega Evolution is a temporary metamorphosis that Pokemon can experience if you’ve gathered enough Mega Energy. It was first featured in the mobile game in 2020. It gives monsters a considerable strength boost and may potentially change their typing and modify their appearance.

Pokemon Go Mega Evolution Revamped

According to a new developer diary, Pokemon will now introduce a Mega Level, which will steadily increase when they Mega Evolve. You’ll gain more bonuses in the game as your monster’s Mega Level rises. These will differ depending on the Pokemon. However, they could include the following:

You get more candy when you capture Pokemon of the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

When you acquire Pokemon of the same kind as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon, your chances of obtaining Candy XL increase.

When you collect Pokemon of a similar kind as your Mega-Evolved Pokemon, you get more XP.

Mega Evolution will now just require a single upfront payment. Players had to invest a set amount of Mega Energy every time they wished to Mega Evolve a Pokemon before this modification. Due to the difficulty of obtaining Mega Energy, triggering a Mega Evolution frequently necessitated a significant time commitment.

For Beginners

When you Mega Evolve a Pokemon for the first time, you only have to expend Mega Energy once. You can now Mega Evolve that Pokemon without using any Mega Energy after a relaxed downtime. You can, though, use Mega Energy to shorten the cool-down period of your Pokemon, and Mega Evolve it again sooner.

Mega Raids are being altered as well. Most Mega Raids are now easier, which means you’ll be able to fight the raid monster with fewer teammates.

Also read: Jazz Digit 4G Internet-enabled handset to boost internet access for low-income women