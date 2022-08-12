Pokémon GO World Championships Event Date Announced

Pokémon GO World Championships are coming up later this month, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with its own in-game event. The World Championships event begins on August 18 and includes unique Pokemon encounters, bonuses, and other features. Everything you need to know about the next event is included below.

Prizes and Rewards

The best qualifying Pokémon GO players from across the world will fight for the title of 2022 Pokémon GO World Champion!The Pokémon GO World Champion will earn an in-game World Champion 2022 attire and pose, among other things!

Bonuses

The maximum number of fight sets per day has been increased to 100.

3x stardust for winning a battle league

Timed research missions include Elite Fast TM, Elite Charged TM, and encounters with Pikachu from the World Championships 2022.

Some of the main attractions for players to be active in Pokemon Go next week will be the persistent benefits that endure throughout the World Championship proceedings. Niantic highlighted those below, which task players with defeating competitors with distinct teams and revolve mostly around the Go Battle League.

Ceremonial avatar items

In honour of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, two new in-game avatar items will be available!

2022 Worlds Tee: A code provided during the World Championships Stream makes the 2022 Worlds Tee available internationally. Soon after, the code will be distributed on official Pokémon GO social media channels. The code will be valid until 11:59 p.m. UTC on August 22, 2022.

2022 Worlds Participant Tee: Available throughout the event at the PokéStop situated at the Pokémon GO Booth in the World Championships site in London.

The Pokémon World Championships is the ultimate event for Trainers who like to battle and collect Pokémon, so we’re celebrating all things GO Battle League & #PokemonGOWorlds2022! 🗓️ August 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. to August 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. local time.https://t.co/cSjVKbSDsD pic.twitter.com/h70K22lGAf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 11, 2022

Concerning such raids, a predetermined roster of Pokemon will emerge in raids during the course of this event. These include the aforementioned Pikachu, a Galarian Farfetch’d, Zacian, Zamazenta, and Mega Slowbro, which are scattered out over the different raid ranks.