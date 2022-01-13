Pokémon Legends Arceus: Nintendo releases another thrilling trailer

Another trailer for Nintendo’s upcoming Pokémon Legends Arceus game has been released. Nintendo released a 50-second video for the next Pokemon game earlier today, which will be released later this month. The teaser primarily retreads past footage, however there is one brief new scene in which players face a Kantonian Rapidash.

The game will be located in the Hisui area, which was previously known as Sinnoh in the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games. In Jubilife Village, players join the Galaxy Expedition Team’s Survey Corps to go on survey missions and discover Pokémon. While out in the field, players can ride Pokémon and make goods, but they are vulnerable to Pokémon attacks. Photography and trainer customization will also be available in the game.

The video itself is presently available in Japanese, is an overview of the game’s features and systems, the most of which we’ve already seen in action. Your character explores Hisui’s open spaces in search of Pokémon to complete the first Pokédex. Some creatures will be easy to defeat, while others will need fights with you and your companions.

The game will include the new Pokémon Wyrdeer, a Stantler evolution; Basculegion, a Basculin evolution; and Kleavor, a Scyther evolution. Braviary, Growlithe, Zorua, Zoroark, and Voltorb will all have Hisuian variants in the game.

Because of the short gap between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends Arceus, there’s still a lot we don’t know about this future game, which makes it all the more interesting.

Can you catch Pokémon Legends Arceus?

Arceus is unlikely to be catchable in Legends: Arceus. Despite the fact that the game’s focus is on the god, having Arceus catchable would cause huge world-building and chronological concerns for the franchise. Specifically, once Arceus is caught, the Pokémon realm may come crashing down.

Release date

The tentative release date is January 28th, 2022.