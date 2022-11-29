Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling game Nintendo says it sold 10 million physical and downloadable units

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Nintendo’s first new mainline entries into the Pokémon franchise since 2019, have been the fastest selling games in the business’s history, according to the firm. The two games sold 10 million units combined in their first three days on the market, including hard and downloaded versions.

Despite player complaints about poor graphic performance and a string of low user scores that have been reported as among the lowest on Metacritic, the game is now in Nintendo’s history books.

Nintendo claims to have sold 10 million physical and downloaded units in three days.

Sony, on the other hand, recently announced that God of War Ragnarök had become its fastest-selling first-party launch game, selling 5.1 million copies in its first week.

“This is the biggest amount of worldwide and domestic sales ever in the first three days after the including software for any Nintendo game systems, including the Nintendo Switch.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons previously had the “biggest start ever for a Nintendo Switch title,” selling 17.37 million units in the 11 days following its March 20th, 2020 release.

While we enjoyed the latest Pokémon scarlet and voilet games, there have been accusations of poor technical performance on Nintendo’s five-year-old platform. However, these robust sales indicate that “more Pokémon” is enough for most people to forgive any technological problems.