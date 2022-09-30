Ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming release in November, Nintendo has announced a limited Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition Switch OLED system. Now, the limited edition OLED system went on sale at multiple retailers. While it has already sold out at many stores, there is a chance that more stock may become available at a later date.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition of Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders Begin

The system cost $359 which is $10 more expensive than a standard Nintendo Switch OLED. This marks the second time Nintendo is releasing a limited-edition OLED system based on a popular series. Previously, the company announced a Splatoon 3 edition. Let’s talk about some features of the OLED system.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a 7-inch OLED display. It comes with an improved adjustable stand with 64GB of storage. Moreover, it also enhanced audio and a built-in wired LAN port on the dock.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games are set to take players to the all-new Paldea region, home to new Pokemon waiting to be discovered. While The Pokemon Company has revealed some of the new creatures. Players will have to catch them all when the games arrive on Nov. 18. For the first time in the mainline series, players can team up with friends in co-op and explore the region together.

