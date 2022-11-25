Nintendo launched the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Switch about a week ago. In that time, the game has broken all sorts of sales records. The first limited-time Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battle has now begun. The first event is an “Eevee Spotlight” starting from 25th November until 28th November. Eevee will appear “more frequently” during this event in Tera Raid Battles. They’ll come with various Tera Types including – grass, fire and water. These events are “shrouded in a mysterious aura” and should be easy to spot on the map.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Event Has Begun

To locate the Tera Raid Battle, make sure to connect to the internet.

Then open up the map.

These boss fights will be indicated with a unique sparkling effect.

Clicking it should prompt a yellow banner and blue stars.

These Eevee boss fights have various levels to them. The easiest version has the players fight a level 12 Eevee, and the hardest faces players off against a level 75 Eevee. Therefore, Poke fans of all levels of progression in the game have an option available to them. Of course, the event rewards differ for each one the Pokemon trainer decides to fight.

As of now, it’s unclear whether this raid will return after it expires. So make sure to gather up some friends and get ready for some Eevee boss battles!

