In a bid to counter the spread of negative propaganda against institutions on social media platforms, the local police have launched an active crackdown on individuals involved in such activities. Now, FIA and Police collectively blocked the 106 accounts in social media crackdown.

The anti-extremism unit of the police has intensified its operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for disseminating religious, linguistic, and other forms of hatred while propagandizing against institutions online.

Police and FIA Blocked 106 Accounts in Social Media Crackdown

Taking swift action, the Anti-Extremism Unit recently penned a letter to FIA requesting the closure of 203 social media accounts associated with such malicious activities. As a result of this collaboration, 106 of these targeted accounts have already been successfully shut down.

The move comes as part of the authorities’ ongoing efforts to maintain social harmony and curb the spread of misinformation and hate speech on digital platforms.

Social media, with its wide reach and influence, has often been exploited by individuals and groups seeking to undermine the institutions of the country.

The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively monitoring social media channels to identify individuals who engage in activities that violate the law and contribute to social unrest.

After the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the government also banned internet services across the country. Social media apps were still down despite the restoration of internet services. The main reason behind this outage was to lessen the spread of misinformation on the internet.

