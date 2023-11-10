Police Arrest Gang Specialized in Tampering with Stolen Phones

The police have arrested a criminal group involved in the illegal activity of tampering with the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen mobile phones from unsuspecting individuals, marking a significant breakthrough. SSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Junaid Sheikh headed the operation, which concluded with the arrest of two major individuals, Habibullah and Suleman. The information reveals a sophisticated network that not only stole mobile handsets but also changed their IMEI numbers, adding another degree of complexity to their illicit activities.

The arrests transpired during a foiled robbery attempt on MA Jinnah Road. Along with apprehending the offenders, the police found a significant number of stolen items, including 156 mobile phones, 12 laptop computers, and 186 tablets. The items extracted not only reveal the scope of the gang’s operations but also the lucrative nature of their activities. According to investigations, the accused individuals were involved in disassembling stolen mobile phones, extracting valuable components, and selling them at reduced prices. Furthermore, their cooperation with other street criminals suggests a well-connected and well-organized criminal network.