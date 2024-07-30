Police Arrest Impersonator for Making TikTok Videos in ASI Uniform

The Lahore Police has arrested another tiktoker for impersonating a police officer. The suspect identified as Hammad made fake videos of himself in a police uniform and posted them on TikTok. He was spotted when some of his videos went viral on the social media platform.

The Lahore Police took action against the TikToker under the directions of SP Cantonment Awais Shafiq. Police further revealed that Hammad was posting videos on TikTok in an ASI-ranked police uniform. Hammad is now facing charges, and the police are still investigating the matter.

Police had warned that any misuse of police uniforms or impersonation would lead to strict legal action against the perpetrator. This incident sheds light on the ongoing efforts of Police to monitor and regulate content on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain public order.

On the other hand, TikTok says it has deleted more than 20 million videos in Pakistan that didn’t follow its guidelines. The company says it promptly removed around 94% of the videos in violation of its rules.

The platform is taking stringent measures to make its app safe and positive. According to a report, TikTok deleted more than 166 million videos before posting them. This makes up 9% of all videos shared on the TikTok. A total of 129,335,793 videos, were identified and removed via automated detection technologies, while 6,042,287 videos were reinstated upon further review.

