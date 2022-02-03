Police Arrests Gang Members involved in Smuggling of Weapons on Social Media

A joint operation was conducted in Orangi Town, Karachi, by Sindh Rangers and police. During the raid, the authorities arrested 3 members of an inter-provincial arms smuggling gang and recovered a huge quantity of arms. These gang members were found selling illegal weapons on social media.

According to a Sindh Rangers official, Ataullah, Irfan, and Fayyaz, three members of an inter-provincial guns smuggling ring, were captured from Orangi Town in a joint operation based on intelligence information.

The accused were found with 11 pistols, 22 magazines, and a weapon punch tool, according to a Sindh Rangers spokesperson. During the preliminary inquiry, the accused admitted that they sold guns on numerous social media platforms.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that the accused were illegally importing weaponry from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to other towns in Sindh and Punjab using passenger buses.

The spokesperson also said that the suspects are habitual offenders who have previously served time in prison. The arrested suspects, as well as the recovered weaponry and ammunition, were handed over to the police for further investigation.

People should report such elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers helpline 1101, or Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111 by calling or sending an SMS. The authorities promised that in such a scenario, the identity of the informant will remain unknown.

Weapon smuggling has surged in the recent era which is not good for a country like Pakistan who is already on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Therefore, the government of Pakistan along with the law enforcement agencies should take stringent action to curb this menace.

