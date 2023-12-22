Police Recovers iPhone 14 of an Army Officer in just 48 hours

In Pakistan, we rarely see lost or stolen mobile phones recovered by law enforcement authorities. Many common citizens complain that their phones never get recovered and that the police don’t take their applications seriously. However, this is not the case for everyone. In an astonishing event, the District Korangi police resolved the case of the snatched mobile phone of an army officer and retrieved it within 48 hours.

The Model Colony police station carried out a successful operation on a technical basis and arrested a two-member gang within a couple of days for snatching the mobile phone from the army officer on Malir Cantt Road.

Using technical resources, the police successfully raided a place in Korangi and arrested two suspects, Ali Raza and Usman. During the raid, they retrieved two guns along with the two snatched iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the police, the accused used to rob people in the Malir Cantt Road, Mausamiyat, and Model Colony areas. Furthermore, it added that the District East and Korangi police also wanted them for multiple street crimes. The police are further investigating the matter to obtain additional information.

