DIG Karachi-South Asad Raza responded to Nimra Khan’s viral video, in which she recounted her harrowing experience of thwarting an attempted kidnapping. The video quickly garnered attention, prompting the DIG to instruct SSP South to prepare a detailed report on the incident.

Nimra Khan described the frightening event, explaining that she was waiting for her car outside a hotel in Karachi’s Defence area when three armed men approached her. According to her account, the men attempted to force her into their vehicle at gunpoint. Despite her desperate resistance, she was disheartened by the fact that bystanders did not come to her aid.

Police Take Notice of Nimra Khan’s Viral Kidnapping Video

In her video, Nimra recounted, “The armed men could have shot me, but I managed to stop a passing car.” She explained that with assistance from the family inside the car and hotel staff, she was able to escape the dangerous situation. This narrow escape highlighted the perilous reality that many women face in public spaces.

Nimra also voiced her frustration and disillusionment with the current state of safety for women in Pakistan. She questioned, “If women aren’t safe in Pakistan, should we really be celebrating Pakistan Day? Can anyone confidently say that their sister, wife, daughter, or mother is safe in Pakistan? The answer, sadly, is no.” Her poignant remarks underscored the urgent need for improved security measures and societal support to protect women from such threats.

Despite the gravity of the incident, police officials noted that Nimra Khan had not yet formally reported the kidnapping attempt to the authorities. They emphasized that an official investigation would commence once she filed a report. The police highlighted the importance of reporting crimes to ensure they can conduct proper investigations and implement protective measures.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the safety of women in Pakistan and the necessity for both governmental and societal efforts to address and mitigate such threats. As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken to enhance security and support for women facing similar dangers.

Nimra Khan’s brave recounting of her experience serves as a stark reminder of the challenges women encounter and the critical need for collective action to ensure their safety and well-being. The public and authorities alike are now watching closely to see how police will handle this incident and what measures it will implement to prevent such occurrences in the future.