Polio Vaccination Certificate For International Travel: What You Need To Know
Polio vaccination is mandatory for all international travelers from Pakistan regardless of age. Polio vaccination is very important to control the spread of poliovirus to other countries. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries in the world where wild poliovirus is still in circulation. That’s why, it is essential to make sure everyone crossing borders or traveling from infected nations gets vaccinated. Otherwise, there is a chance that unvaccinated people can get infected with poliovirus and they may spread it to others as well. Before traveling abroad, Polio vaccination not only protects travelers but also stops the virus from spreading globally.
The government of Pakistan has launched a digital polio certification service for international travelers as well. The Polio Vaccination Certificate is proof that you have been vaccinated against this deadly disease. In this blog, I’ll be sharing all the details about the Polio Vaccination card. Let’s dig into it.
What You Need To Know About Polio Vaccination Certificate?
All country citizens as well as long-term visitors who stay for four weeks or longer need to get a dose of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) or injectable vaccine (IPV) between four weeks and 12 months before international travel. Age doesn’t matter in this case. In case you are traveling urgently and have not received a dose of the OPV/IPV in the past four weeks to 12 months, you must get vaccinated at least by the time of departure.
There are polio vaccination designated counters at Pakistan’s international airports. They are quite beneficial, particularly for frequent travelers. These emergency counters at international airports for polio vaccination, cater to people who may have missed the chance to get the vaccine and certificate earlier. These travelers can easily get a polio vaccination certificate upon arrival at the airport, after vaccination. If we talk about children, they are usually up-to-date on all routine vaccines including the polio ones, however, they still need to show a polio vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination.
Based on International Health Regulations, any traveler who stays in Pakistan for less than four weeks is not directed to provide proof of polio vaccination. However, long-term visitors are prompted to get the polio vaccine and certificate for their protection and to stop the spread of polio. It is pertinent to mention here that, you do not need to show a polio vaccination certificate when entering Pakistan. Only outbound international travelers have to provide proof of polio vaccination at the time of departure.
How To Get a Polio Vaccination Certificate?
If you are planning to travel abroad in the coming weeks, you should have proof of polio vaccination at the time of departure. Follow the important steps before traveling:
- Visit your nearest District Health Office
- Take the polio drops and ensure your details are recorded.
- After that, visit NADRA’s portal https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/ or head to the Pak Vaccination Pass app, available for Android and iOS users.
- Enter your details
- Download the digital vaccination certificate for a fee of Rs 100
|Note: The polio vaccination certificate is Only valid for one year.
Significance Of Polio Vaccine
The polio vaccine is very important for adults especially those who travel from Pakistan. Pakistan is one of only two countries left that have wild poliovirus circulation. It is highly contagious and can affect not only children but also unvaccinated adults. That’s why, travelers from polio-endemic regions are at a greater risk of carrying the virus to other countries where polio has been eliminated. Many countries have enforced regulations demanding proof of polio vaccination for incoming travelers to prevent the spread. Travelers from Pakistan & Afghanistan are required to show a polio vaccination certificate for that purpose. It not only ensures their safety but of the communities they visit. These measures are no doubt a part of the global efforts to control and eventually eliminate polio worldwide.
FAQs
Is Polio Vaccination Halal?
Yes, it is. The OPV is considered to be one of the safest vaccines ever developed. It is completely halal. All other Muslim countries have eradicated polio using the same vaccine. Even though, it is endorsed by the Imam-E-Kaaba.
Is It Safe To Give My Sick Child OPV?
The OPV is extremely safe. It should be given to all children, including sick children, to save them from polio. Sick children must be immunized against polio because their immunity levels are lower than other kids.