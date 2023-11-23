Polio Vaccination Certificate For International Travel: What You Need To Know

All country citizens as well as long-term visitors who stay for four weeks or longer need to get a dose of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) or injectable vaccine (IPV) between four weeks and 12 months before international travel. Age doesn’t matter in this case. In case you are traveling urgently and have not received a dose of the OPV/IPV in the past four weeks to 12 months, you must get vaccinated at least by the time of departure.

There are polio vaccination designated counters at Pakistan’s international airports. They are quite beneficial, particularly for frequent travelers. These emergency counters at international airports for polio vaccination, cater to people who may have missed the chance to get the vaccine and certificate earlier. These travelers can easily get a polio vaccination certificate upon arrival at the airport, after vaccination. If we talk about children, they are usually up-to-date on all routine vaccines including the polio ones, however, they still need to show a polio vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination.

Based on International Health Regulations, any traveler who stays in Pakistan for less than four weeks is not directed to provide proof of polio vaccination. However, long-term visitors are prompted to get the polio vaccine and certificate for their protection and to stop the spread of polio. It is pertinent to mention here that, you do not need to show a polio vaccination certificate when entering Pakistan. Only outbound international travelers have to provide proof of polio vaccination at the time of departure.

How To Get a Polio Vaccination Certificate?

If you are planning to travel abroad in the coming weeks, you should have proof of polio vaccination at the time of departure. Follow the important steps before traveling:

Visit your nearest District Health Office

Take the polio drops and ensure your details are recorded.

After that, visit NADRA’s portal https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/ or head to the Pak Vaccination Pass app, available for Android and iOS users.

Enter your details

Download the digital vaccination certificate for a fee of Rs 100

