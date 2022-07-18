Political Emails will soon not be a Part of Gmail Spam Box

How do you feel when someone unwanted knocks on your door and if you don’t open it, they enter your house anyway. Same is going to happen to your Gmail account in coming days. Gone are days when your emails were spam free, now you will have to get some unsolicited messages in your email directly in your inbox instead of going to Gmail spam box.

This change has come as a result of new orders of attorneys of Google who released a 15 page letter to the Federal Election Commission for getting opinion on exempting some political emails in Gmail from spam. Google really want FEC to look over this proposal and asked it to start its piolet program. It means under this program, emails from FEC registered political units will not be sent to spam instead will make their way directly to inbox.

Gmail Spam Box being Flooded with political Emails

When these emails will come to inbox, Gmail users will have to mark these messages as spam manually on by on, which will take more time. While this would be a big change but it seems quite unfair for those marketing companies that spend their time and money to reach the right people through emails but their emails will still end up in spam and those political leaders in which no one is interested will reach people directly through their inbox.

Other than this, I bet no one would be happy about this new change to Gmail, and I fear because of this people will shift to other email giving a fierce competition to Google in future.

