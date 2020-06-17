Get “Poora Balance” on Zong Recharge of Rs. 500 or More

Zong has introduced an offer for its users. Now Get “Poora Balance” on Recharge of Rs 500 or more on Zong. All you need to do is recharge your account online. You can recharge through Zong App or Zong official website. If you recharge Rs. 500, you will get Rs. 500 without any deduction.

It is a good offer for those who are the frequent user of Zong packages. You can download the Zong App from Google Play store. If you want to recharge through the official website, you can recharge the Balance Online from Here

Terms and Conditions:

Amount of Rs. 500 or more should be recharged in one go.

The service is exclusive for Online Recharge service and valid for prepaid users only.

Postpaid, MBB, and Internet SIM users are not eligible for this campaign.

Zong reserves the right to revise/ remove the offer at any time.

Recharge limit is Rs. 50 to Rs. 20,000 per transaction.

