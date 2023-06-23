Popular Cartoons “The Simpsons” Predicted Missing Submarine Back In 2006

Missing Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions is the topic of discussion all around the world these days. The search for the missing submarine continues and new questions have surfaced amid the probe. This is no doubt an unfortunate incident. The astonishing piece of news is that “The Simpsons” already predicted the missing Titanic submarine incident back in 2006 and the whole world is unable to fathom the fact. Let’s dig into that.

Popular Cartoon “The Simpsons” Predicted The Future

Many fans have claimed that the cartoon show already predicted the shocking incident back in 2006 in one of the episodes produced by Mike Reiss who himself took a trip in the missing Oceangate sub. The classic episode of the cartoons perfectly showed how Homer Simpson’s long-lost father Mason Fairbanks gives a speech about their mission before starting their journey. Before diving deep down into the ocean with Mason he stated:

“Today I am filled with joy. Searching for treasure with my long-lost son. My dream for each of you is that you find the happiness I feel today”

At the end of the episode, a low-oxygen light is shown on the screen and Homer starts to drift out of consciousness. As a result, he subsequently finds himself in the hospital after being in a coma for three days shrouded by his family.

The missing submersible has flared widespread concern and debate on Twitter. Many people have shared the viral clip from the cartoon claiming that the Simpsons predicted this incident. Let’s have a look:

Titan Submersible set out for a trip to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland on June 18. However, two hours later it lost complete communication. The missing sub was carrying a renowned British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on $250,000 tickets. The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush was also on board with a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic” for his frequent dives at the site.