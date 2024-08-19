Popular VPN Providers Restrict Services in Pakistan Amid Firewall Installation

As Pakistan inches closer to implementing a national firewall, VPN providers are starting to limit their services in the country. It has raised concerns among internet users. The government’s efforts to regulate internet access and social media have prompted two major VPN providers, Kaspersky and NordVPN, to adjust their offerings in Pakistan.

Kaspersky has added Pakistan to the list of countries where its VPN service is unavailable. The other countries on the list include China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, which are infamous for strict internet regulations. Kaspersky has mentioned that it actively works to prevent the purchase of its VPN in these regions to comply with local laws.

On the other hand, NordVPN has pointed out the challenges of operating in Pakistan and said that VPN usage is not banned but is heavily restricted. “The government only allows approved VPN services. Moreover, VPN providers are obligated to log user online traffic and provide it to the government, whose aim is to combat illegal activities and cybercrime. These restrictions came into force back in 2020,” it added.

The reduction in available VPN services is likely to have a significant impact on how Pakistanis access the internet. It also leads to a debate about the balance between security and online freedom.

