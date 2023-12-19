Popular YouTuber to Get Punishment For Child Abuse with her Own Children

The internet sometimes shows us a grim picture of society, which is hard to digest. In a similar instance, a former YouTube influencer famous for her parenting advice channel ‘8 Passengers’, has confessed to four counts of aggravated child abuse. The 41-year-old YouTube influencer entered into a plea deal after horrific allegations of mistreating and starving her children caught public attention after her son escaped from their Utah home.

In her guilty plea on Monday, Ruby Franke showed deep regret and sorrow for her family’s condition. The YouTube influencer also pledged to testify against her ex-business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.

Ruby’s problems started when her malnourished son managed to escape their home in Ivins, Utah, in search of help from a neighbor for food and water. This led to her arrest in August at the residence of Hildebrandt, who was later charged with child abuse as well.

Authorities found deep scratches on the body of Franke’s son from being tied up with ropes and extremely malnourished. Another child was also found in a similar state, prompting their hospitalization. Eventually, four of Franke’s children were put in state custody.

Moreover, Franke’s lawyer highlighted the role of Hildebrandt in isolating Franke from her extended family and husband, alleging this isolation led to the immoral behavior of the client.

The court sentencing for Ruby is scheduled for February 20, 2024.

Franke’s rise to popularity on YouTube brought attention to her parenting methods, which were criticized for their strict nature. She publicly discussed using meal withholding as discipline, and her son claimed to have gone through months of punishment by being put in a bean bag to sleep.

