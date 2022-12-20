Porsche’s new charger offers halve Taycan home charge times

Porsche launched a significant software upgrade for its fast Taycan EV earlier this year, improving range and charging speed. If those improvements aren’t enough, the manufacturer is selling a hardware upgrade for current Taycan vehicles that cuts charging times in half. Porsche claims that its new 19.2 kW onboard charging module for Performance Battery-equipped Taycans reduces Level 2 charging durations from nine and a half hours to just under five hours.

Meanwhile, owners of Performance Battery Plus models can expect their car’s battery to be recharged from zero to full in just over five hours, down from ten and a half hours previously. The module also offers Plug and Charge capabilities to 2020 Taycans, which were previously only available on 2021 versions.

It will cost you $1,850.15 to significantly improve your Taycan’s charging times. It will also take roughly 12 hours for your local Porsche shop to instal the module, so if you decide to get the update for your EV, plan on being without it for at least a day.

You may add it to your purchase by using the online configurator and selecting the KB4 option. If you wish to take advantage of 19.2 kW charging speeds at home, Porsche’s new wall charging device is available. It costs $1,586 (not including installation fees) and requires a 100-amp circuit for optimal performance, though Porsche claims it can operate with lower-capacity circuits as well.