President Advises the Youth to Ensure Positive Use of Social Media

While calling for the promotion of information technology, artificial intelligence and virtual learning, President Dr Arif Alvi said the development of nations in future was linked with the swift adoption of modern technology. He also urged the youth to ignore fake social media messages to help build a mature society. Moreover, he advised the youth to ensure positive use of social media.

The president, while addressing the Pakistan Innovate Conference and National Idea Bank Grand Finale, also emphasized on bridging the technology gap. He said the artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution were the bases for the development of nations.

The president urged the universities to multiply the number of their enrollment to feed the local as well as the international market. Referring to the available modern tools like Zoom and others, Dr Alvi said in the modern era, the massive knowledge and data existed in clouds accessible to all even beyond human consumption. The digital information tools, he added, were also even challenging the formal educational structures as currently, everyone could get education while being at home. Even 80% dentistry could be learnt virtually, he said.

The president said the development in today’s hi-tech era did not require any huge investment rather small startups could outshine the giants. He said though Pakistan had lagged behind the race of technology, however, it could still join the league by nurturing ideas coming through the National Ideas Bank. Citing Pakistan’s youth bulge, President Alvi said many countries wanted to absorb tech graduates from the market, which necessitated the universities to increase the number of their students.

By 2030, he said, the world would need around 80 million cyber security experts for it being a subject of modern-day warfare. He said in the past, Pakistan had lost around 95% expert minds like doctors and engineers to other countries in absence of the institutions to absorb them.

Source: The Nation