POVA 2 becomes a hot seller with 7000mAh Biggest Battery

TECNO’s recent POVA 2 marks great sales in pre-orders and offline markets with its exceptional 7000mAh battery at only PKR 28,999. Keeping the sales record tradition alive, POVA 2 has sold thousands of units in no time.

POVA 2 became a hot favorite even in pre-bookings that was live from September 7 till September 14, 2021, on Daraz. After the official launch, POVA 2 sales reached heights with thousands of units being sold in no time. The phone is available in three elegant colors Polar Silver, Energy blue, and Dazzle Black for a classy feel. The Dazzle Black was stocked out in just one week making it the most favorite in the market.

POVA 2 comes with outstanding features that lead to its high demand. The phone supports a 7000mAh power battery with an 18W Dual IC flash charger, Helio G85 Gaming Processor, 48MP Quad Camera, and 6+128GB massive storage.

Moreover, it provides multiple gaming features such as ET Game Engine, Magic Button, Voice Changer, hardware-based Gyroscope, and 180Hz touch sampling rate to level up the gameplay. The phone is available in both online and offline markets. So, go and get your new gaming partner soon.

