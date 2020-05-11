Power to Win is Here with the New Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Pakistan has recently launched one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited products of Redmi Note series. After the successful reign of predecessors Redmi Note 9S has finally made its debut in Pakistan market.

The launch and response of customers was exceptional and beyond expectations, Redmi Note 9S has truly made its mark by continuing the legacy of success and superiority of its Predecessors. Once again with the competitive pricing Xiaomi Pakistan has proved its superiority in the market. Redmi Note 9S is so far the best product in this price bracket hands down. With premium features like side-mounted fingerprint sensor and impeccable camera results, make competitor’s device look hapless in this neck and neck competitive market.

Power to Win is Here with the New Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9S will be officially available for sale at www.mistore.pk on Monday 11th May, 2020 at 8:30 pm PST.

Features:

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Redmi Note 9S is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The Redmi Note 9S runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5020mAh battery. The Redmi Note 9S supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 9S on the rear packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera; a third 5-megapixel camera and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup has phase detection autofocus. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The smartphone in Pakistan has been launched in 6 GB ram and 128 GB ROM variant and it will be available for 39,999 PKR at Mistore.pk. So set your timers and be ready at 8:30 tonight.

Patron:

All the products of Xiaomi come with the exceptional aftersales services of Smartlink Technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.

Also, check out? Everything You Need to Know About Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite