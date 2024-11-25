PPRA Declines Request to Ease Rules for NADRA Procurement

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has declined a request from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for an exemption from the Public Procurement Rules for procuring Software Development Kits (SDKs) and desktop/server machines. According to informed sources, this decision was made during a recent PPRA Board meeting.

Background of the Request

The Ministry of Interior, in a letter dated October 11, 2024, sought the exemption to facilitate the efficient functioning of the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS). The request was backed by a directive from the Prime Minister’s Office issued on September 10, 2024, instructing the Ministry to address technical challenges in the POVs. It was suggested that the procurement of specific software and hardware would help ensure the system’s smooth operation.

The Ministry’s letter argued that NADRA required these items urgently to enhance the POVS’s capacity. NADRA’s primary role in managing the technical aspects of the visa system involves ensuring robust processing and also verification mechanisms for visa applications.

Key Components Identified by NADRA

NADRA highlighted the need for specific components such as:

SDKs for facial liveness detection.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software.

Contactless fingerprint acquisition tools are compatible with iOS, Android, and web server platforms.

These components are critical for improving the system’s ability to:

Automatically scrutinize visa applications for fraudulent details. Cross-verify passport information. Authenticate identities using facial liveness detection and fingerprint verification.

These upgrades align with the Federal Government’s newly introduced visa regime, which replaces Visa on Arrival (VoA) with Visa Prior to Arrival (VPA) for citizens of 126 countries. This new policy aims to attract foreign investment and boost tourism by simplifying visa procedures, eliminating unnecessary documentation, and streamlining the application process. For instance, visa applicants now only need to provide digital copies of their passports and photographs.

PPRA’s Decision

Despite NADRA’s arguments about the urgency and the availability of these products in the open market, the PPRA Board found the exemption unjustifiable under Section 21 of the PPRA Ordinance, 2002. Instead, the Board suggested that NADRA could consider alternative procurement methods under Rule 20(N) of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004. These methods must adhere to the conditions outlined in the regulations.

The PPRA Board’s refusal underscores its commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public procurements, even in cases involving high-priority national projects. While the decision may impose challenges on NADRA’s efforts to upgrade the visa system swiftly, the suggested alternative procurement route provides a regulated path to meet the project’s requirements.

What’s Next

The PPRA’s stance emphasizes the importance of adhering to established procurement rules, even when dealing with urgent projects. By recommending alternative methods within the regulatory framework, the PPRA aims to balance the need for timely action with the principles of fairness and accountability. NADRA will now need to explore these options to ensure the successful enhancement of the Pakistan Online Visa System.

