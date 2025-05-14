In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to digitise the economy, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has launched an advanced e-procurement system. This new system has already registered over 28,000 suppliers, including 400 international companies. PPRA Managing Director Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi shared this update today.

He said the system, called the e-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (e-PADS), follows international standards. It has automated the full procurement process. Now, companies can register online within 24 hours after verification by the Federal Board of Revenue and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

PPRA Launches Modern E-Procurement System for Easy Supplier Access

Thousands of vendors have already joined the platform. Mr. Qureshi explained that suppliers can now take part in procurement using a mobile phone or laptop. There is no need to visit offices or buy tender documents. Everything— from planning to bidding and awarding contracts— is done online. The platform is secure, modern, and user-friendly.

He added that e-PADS is fully automated and prevents human interference. Not even the Managing Director of PPRA can manually access or change its functions. Security audits are held regularly. A log system helps track records if any complaints arise. This setup improves transparency and accountability.

Mr. Qureshi also mentioned that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, provinces can manage their own procurement systems. Still, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are using e-PADS. Balochistan is expected to start using it next month.

He said internet access has been improved in remote areas, so more suppliers can use the system. If vendors face any issues, they can call the PPRA helpline, which runs from 8 AM to midnight. They can also visit PPRA offices for help with more complex problems.

Our Thoughts:

The new e-procurement system, e-PADS, will greatly help by making the public procurement process faster, easier, and more transparent. Suppliers can now register and participate in tenders from anywhere using a mobile phone or laptop, without visiting offices or buying documents. This reduces time, cost, and hassle for both local and foreign vendors. By cutting out manual steps and human involvement, the system lowers the risk of corruption and errors. It also ensures fair competition through secure, trackable processes. Overall, e-PADS supports better governance and helps build trust in government purchases.