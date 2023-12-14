PPSC Psychological Assessment & Its Purpose

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is a government agency that hires and administers provincial civil and management services in the Punjab Province of Pakistan. It plays an important role in bringing out talented candidates passionate about public services. During the hiring process, PPSC has made psychological assessments mandatory for some posts. In this blog, I’ll share the details about the PPSC psychological assessment and its significance. So, let’s get started!!

In general, psychological evaluation is a key part of the therapy journey. The assessment generally gathers information about how you think, feel, and behave about anything in particular. Now, you must be wondering what its role is in PPSC jobs. The basic purpose of psychological assessment is to assess the abilities and personality characteristics of the aspirants with special regard to their aptitude for the civil service. It reveals whether the candidates possess the potential and qualities required for a member of the Civil Services of Punjab or not.

If a post requires a psychological assessment as a pre-requisite, then it is essential to pass this test. Any candidate who fails to appear in this assessment will not be able to appear in the final interview. The assessment generally lasts for a few hours. Sometimes it can extend to more than a one-day session. However, you don’t need to prepare for psychological tests. You need to be yourself and respond to the questions asked spontaneously. The assessment is all about your true feelings, opinions, and judgment.

Which Posts Require Psychological Assessment?

It is a pre-requisite for the following posts:

Competitive Examinations

Assistant Director Land Record

Sub-Inspector

Jr. Traffic Warden

Any other post where the concerned department needs it

Psychological Assessment For General Posts

For most of the posts, the psychological assessment is in the form of a written test. One part of the written test includes general questions and answers about you, your educational background, your family, etc. On the other hand, the second part is usually an MCQ section (around 200 MCQs) or short questions (8-10). The short questions can be about your introduction, your hobbies, your social life, your friends’ circle, etc.

Psychological Assessment For Competitive Exams

The test is usually in the form of three parts:

Written test

2 types of personality questionnaires will be asked during the written test. One will be in the form of only a yes or no format. The other consists of open-ended questions that demand your preferences, likes, dislikes, interests, etc.

Group discussion

Group discussion is also designed to evaluate the candidate’s behavior in group activities. Group discussion aims to assess personality, confidence, passion, articulation, knowledge, and ability/skills required to work with others within a given period. It generally includes 2 group discussions. One is in Urdu and the second is in English.

Interview with Psychologists

After the group session is over, you will have to meet a panel of psychologists on the same day. A brief interview will be conducted to assess your personality, ability, and aptitude in the 2-days activity. They may ask for additional information about yourself, and your opinion on different social and political scenarios happening both in Pakistan and on the international Level.

FAQs

Is Psychological Assessment Mandatory For All Posts?

No, not at all. It is a pre-requisite for particular PPSC posts, as mentioned above in the blog. However, sometimes the concerned department makes it compulsory for the other posts as well. It depends on the case.

How Can I Prepare For The Psychological Assessment?

Just be confident and have faith in yourself. Express your true feelings and ideas, and that’s all. Special preparation for the test is not required.

How many sessions For Psychological assessment are required?

It varies from person to person. Sometimes it is a few-hour session. However, it can be an extended session of more than one day.

What Is The Significance of Psychological Assessment?

It is very important for all those posts whose pre-requisite it is. Any aspirant who wants to appear in the final interview for selection needs to clear this assessment. Otherwise, he/she will not be allowed to proceed further.

Five candidates are usually called for an interview for one post.