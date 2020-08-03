The people’s Republic of China commemorates the successful completion of its BeiDou navigation satellite system that could compete with the US Global Positioning System (GPS), therefore, significantly boosting its security and geopolitical influence.

PRC Celebrates Completion of BeiDou Navigation System and Orders for Mass Manufacturing of Chips

President of PRC Xi Jinping who is also the leader of the ruling Communist Party and the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) officially commissioned the system at a ceremony in Beijing. After which it was finally declared that the 55th and final geostationary satellite in the constellation launched on June 23 was operating successfully after having completed all tests.

The satellite is part of the3rd repetition of the BeiDou system, entitled BDS-3, which started providing navigation services in 2018 to countries taking part in China’s extravagant Belt and Road infrastructure initiative (BRI) along with others.