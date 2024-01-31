Pre-Book Galaxy S24 Ultra At 0% Markup For Just Rs 72,500

The high-end flagship model of the Galaxy S24 Series has been generating considerable excitement among Samsung lovers. The much-anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to come with awesome features to make the whole phone experience better. There is good news for all Samsung lovers who have been anxiously waiting to grab this phone. Now, they can pre-book Galaxy S24 Ultra at 0% Markup through SBS Installment plans.

Get Your Favorite Smartphone “ Galaxy S24 Ultra ” In Installments

Samsung has partnered with Bank Alfalah to offer S24 Ultra (12GB+ 512GB) in installments with amazing pre-booking benefits. All customers can enjoy the smartphone purchase in installments with a 0 % markup rate. However, a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price and FED will be charged. The point worth mentioning here is that customers will get free Buds 2 Pro and Samsung Care+ with 1 year extended warranty on purchase. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss this exciting opportunity if you are planning to buy the Ultra variant.

Model Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB+512GB) MRP Rs 434,999 0% Markup Rate 3 Months 6 Months Rs 145,000 Rs 72,500

Customers can enjoy 0% markup for installments at only 3 and 6 months. Otherwise, terms and conditions will change.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 09 months 12 months 18 months 24 months 36 months 12GB+512GB Variant 56,381 44,298 32,221 26,187 20162 It is a limited-time offer

For booking please call Bank Alfalah helpline 021-111-225-111

Opt for 3,6 & 9 Months Installment plan and enjoy 0% markup or choose from a range of flexible tenure for up to 36 months. It is a good option for all those people who cannot pay the full price of a phone at once. They can buy their favorite handset according to their suitable monthly plan. For more details, you can head to the Bank Alfalah official website.