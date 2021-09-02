Pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in Pakistan with 0% Markup

Good news for Samsung Lovers, specially for people who are anxiously waiting for Samsung foldable device, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Since it is one of the great addition to the foldable family, people were quite excited to have experience but Galaxy Z Flip 3. However since it is a flagship device and is quite expensive, it is nearly impossible for most of the people to buy it. Understanding this issue, Silk Bank has now come up with a a great offer to Pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in Pakistan.

The credit cards holder of Silk Bank can buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in Pakistan at 0% Markup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in Pakistan on Easy Installment Plan

Silk Bank keeps on offering such offers for different mobile brands. Previously the company had also released same offers for Samsung flagship devices. This time the company has announced the offer for silk bank visa credit card holders who can easily book Galaxy Z Flip 3 at 0% markup in 6 months easy installment.

How to Pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with Silkbank Credit Card?

The procedure is effortless; you only have to follow some easy steps. Yes, own the latest iPhone series in the following three easy steps.

Pre-book Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 through your Silkbank Credit Card.

Get your phone

Pay installments at 0% Mark-up to up to 6 months

Here is the overall plan:

So if you have silk bank credit cards, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss this exciting opportunity. And if you don’t have, go and apply for it. Product delivery will take 10-15 working days post launch.

Model Color Price 03 Months 06 Months 09 months 12 months 18 months 24 months 36 months Z Flip 3 Black, Cream, Green 194,999 65,000 32,500 25,567 20,150 14,733 12,025 9,317

For booking & details, please call us at 021-111-100-777.

