Pre-Bookings for Apple iPhone 17 Series Open in Pakistan Today

The much-anticipated iPhone 17 series, unveiled globally by Apple yesterday, is now open for pre-bookings in Pakistan. The new lineup includes four variants — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Yellostone, a leading smartphone distributor and the official Apple partner in the country, has announced that reservations for the new lineup will start today (September 10), with deliveries slated to begin in the first week of October 2025.

Pre-Booking Details

According to Yellostone, customers can secure their devices by paying a 50% advance, with limited stock available due to high demand. The distributor has confirmed that all units will be PTA-approved and come with official Apple warranties, ensuring compliance with local regulations and after-sales support.

For placing pre-orders, customers can contact Yellostone through the following channels:

Yellostone strongly urges customers to book early to avoid missing out, as demand is expected to exceed initial supply.

iPhone 17 Lineup and Battery Upgrades

The iPhone 17 series introduces four models:

iPhone 17 – 3,692 mAh battery

iPhone 17 Air – 3,149 mAh battery

iPhone 17 Pro – 4,252 mAh battery

iPhone 17 Pro Max – 5,088 mAh battery

These upgraded battery capacities are designed to deliver extended usage times, meeting the growing demands of users who rely heavily on their smartphones for work and entertainment.

AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Launch

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple also introduced the AirPods Pro 3, priced at $249. These new earbuds come equipped with groundbreaking features such as:

Hearing Aid functionality

Heart Rate Sensor

Live Translation for real-time language assistance

Up to 10 hours of battery life with transparency mode

IP57 dust and water resistance

Apple also unveiled its latest Apple Watch, boasting enhanced health features including hypertension and irregular rhythm notifications, ECG monitoring, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch is built with 100% recycled titanium and aluminum cases and supports 5G connectivity with fast charging.

Market Impact

The launch of the iPhone 17 series is expected to generate significant excitement in Pakistan’s premium smartphone market. With features like advanced battery life, health-centric accessories, and enhanced integration across Apple devices, demand is projected to surge in the coming weeks.

Yellostone has urged customers to place their orders early to avoid missing out, given the limited initial stock. Deliveries are expected to commence across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, starting October 1st.

Also read:

PTA Taxes on All iPhones in Pakistan – (100% Authentic)