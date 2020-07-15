The gaming phone Lenovo Legion is all set to unveil on July 22. The company has started the process of pre-order/reservation seven days ahead of the launch. The landing page on Lenovo’s website has also confirmed some of the key specs of the phone officially.

Pre-Order of Lenovo Legion Begins

It says that the phone will be running on Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will have ultra-fast wireless charging. The device is coming with a mid-frame architecture for better grip and cooling. On the long side, you will get to see a second USB-C port.

The phone’s architecture will be coming with dual X-axis linear motor for vibration, while the screen will have a 144 Hz refresh rate, a perfect match for gaming.

However, no knows the price of the device yet as the company has not shared a word about it. Yesterday, I shared in a blog with readers that the official teaser says that the Legion brand is aimed at gaming hardware. In the past, the brand introduced the desktops and accessories and now phones for gaming. The 144 Hz displays are a common theme for the increased clarity in fast-paced games among the brand’s products.

At this point, we don’t know much about the device but we will share with you the details if we get to know from any source. So stick around.

