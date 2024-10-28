Pre-Order Your vivo V40e 5G Today for Stunning Portraits and Powerful Performance

The highly anticipated vivo V40e 5G has arrived in Pakistan for pre-orders, adding another feature-packed model to vivo’s popular V Series. Known for its sleek designs and high-performance technology, the V40e 5G is crafted for users who seek a premium smartphone with an emphasis on photography and design.

The vivo V40e 5G features a super-slim 7.49 mm body, weighing only 183 grams, and boasts a 3D Curved Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. Despite its lightweight design, the phone houses a powerful 5500mAh battery, making it the slimmest smartphone to offer this level of battery capacity.

Available in two striking colors, Royal Bronze and Mint Green, vivo has taken special care to offer a phone that not only performs well but also looks the part. The Mint Green edition, with its Magnetic UV Glue technology, especially stands out with a shimmering finish that captures natural beauty.

For photography enthusiasts, the vivo V40e 5G is equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS Main Camera that includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and AI Aura Light technology, delivering professional-grade images even in low-light settings. For video recording, both front and rear cameras are capable of Ultra-Stable 4K recording, allowing for high-quality footage with minimal shake.

Selfies are also enhanced by the 50 MP AF Selfie Camera, ensuring sharp, high-definition results. vivo has also included AI-powered editing tools like AI Repair and AI Erase, making it easier for users to refine their photos directly on the device.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 platform , the V40e 5G promises efficient performance and smooth multitasking. The phone is equipped with 80W FlashCharge, ensuring quick recharging, and it comes with a 4-year battery health guarantee.

Priced at PKR 99,999, the vivo V40e 5G is now available for pre-orders in Pakistan, with sales beginning on November 2, 2024.

Be among the first to experience the incredible photography and performance of the vivo V40e 5G. Visit your nearest mobile phone retailer to secure yours today.

