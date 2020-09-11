Pre-Orders for Google Pixel 4a Starts in 8 Countries

The Pixel 4a is Google’s midrange Pixel phone that comes with a compact size (5.8-inch screen) and a power-efficient processor (Snapdragon 730). Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 4a have been started in countries globally. The users can place their orders in Australia ($599), France (€349), Germany (€340), Ireland (€382), Singapore ($499), Spain (€389), Taiwan ($11,990), and the UK(£349). To place an order, they have to visit their territory’s official Google Store website.

The internal storage of Pixel 4a is 6GB of RAM and 128GB. The phone is coming with a single camera. The main camera is a 12.2MP while the front shooter is 8MP.

Specs of Google Pixel 4a:

BODY Dimensions 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in) Weight 143 g (5.04 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM

DISPLAY Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~443 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Always-on display

HDR

PLATFORM OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS Features LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm Features Auto-HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

BATTERY Type Li-Po 3140 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

USB Power Delivery 2.0

Recommended Reading: Renders Suggest Google Pixel 4a 5G to Come with a Larger Display