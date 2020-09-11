Pre-Orders for Google Pixel 4a Starts in 8 Countries
The Pixel 4a is Google’s midrange Pixel phone that comes with a compact size (5.8-inch screen) and a power-efficient processor (Snapdragon 730). Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 4a have been started in countries globally. The users can place their orders in Australia ($599), France (€349), Germany (€340), Ireland (€382), Singapore ($499), Spain (€389), Taiwan ($11,990), and the UK(£349). To place an order, they have to visit their territory’s official Google Store website.
The internal storage of Pixel 4a is 6GB of RAM and 128GB. The phone is coming with a single camera. The main camera is a 12.2MP while the front shooter is 8MP.
Specs of Google Pixel 4a:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~443 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Always-on display
HDR
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
|Features
|LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 3140 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery 2.0
