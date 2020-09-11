Pre-Orders for Google Pixel 4a Starts in 8 Countries

Sep 11, 2020
The Pixel 4a is Google’s midrange Pixel phone that comes with a compact size (5.8-inch screen) and a power-efficient processor (Snapdragon 730). Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 4a have been started in countries globally. The users can place their orders in Australia ($599), France (€349), Germany (€340), Ireland (€382), Singapore ($499), Spain (€389), Taiwan ($11,990), and the UK(£349). To place an order, they have to visit their territory’s official Google Store website.

The internal storage of Pixel 4a is 6GB of RAM and 128GB. The phone is coming with a single camera. The main camera is a 12.2MP  while the front shooter is 8MP.

Specs of Google Pixel 4a:

BODYDimensions144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.67 x 2.73 x 0.32 in)
Weight143 g (5.04 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
DISPLAYTypeOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size5.81 inches, 83.2 cm2 (~83.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~443 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Always-on display
HDR
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
GPUAdreno 618
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERASingle12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
FeaturesLED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes
RadioUnspecified
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 3140 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery 2.0

Recommended Reading: Renders Suggest Google Pixel 4a 5G to Come with a Larger Display

Zainab Saeed

