Premium vivo V40e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Leading Portrait Photography and Solid Performance

vivo has launched the latest addition to its V40 Series, the V40e 5G, in Pakistan today. This new model retains the iconic features of the V Series and elevates them to a new level. With its ultra-slim, high-end design and exceptional camera features, vivo V40e 5G is an ideal choice for both trendsetters with a unique perspective on phone design and photography enthusiasts seeking high-quality features. Its outstanding performance makes it a top pick in both categories.

vivo’s V Series is known for its slim, elegant, and premium feel, all of which are beautifully carried forward in the newly launched vivo V40e 5G. This phone, with its Ultra-Slim Design of just 7.49mm and lightweight of 183g, offers a comfortable grip while maintaining a high-end look. V40e 5G comes with an Ultra-Slim 3D Curved Screen that supports a 120Hz Refresh Rate for smoother screen scrolling and animations. Most impressively, V40e 5G houses a 5500mAh Ultra-Large Battery within its slim body, earning it the distinction of being the thinnest smartphone in the 5500mAh battery category.

Colors evoke a myriad of associations, which is why vivo puts great care into selecting the hues for its phones. vivo V40e 5G introduces two striking new color options that cater to diverse user preferences. The Royal Bronze edition exudes a luxurious, warm metallic tone, offering an air of elegance that seamlessly blends historical opulence with contemporary refinement. Drawing inspiration from the gentle rustle of a mint grove, V40e 5G’s Mint Green edition, crafted with innovative Magnetic UV Glue technology, offers a shimmering, dynamic effect that captures the essence of nature.

Mr. Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, shared his thoughts at the launch of V40e 5G,

“We are thrilled to introduce vivo V40e 5G, a new addition to our V40 Series. This smartphone is not only visually captivating and comfortable to use, but it also delivers impressive performance. It is meticulously designed to empower users to capture the beauty of everyday life with ease. At vivo, we always put our users at the heart of our product design process, and we are confident that V40e 5G will become a cherished companion for our users.”

One of the key strengths of vivo V40e 5G is its ability to effortlessly capture the best possible images, regardless of the environmental lighting challenges. Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Main Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and the iconic AI Aura Light,

vivo V40e 5G also comes with Sony Professional Night Portrait Camera that delivers outstanding night portraits with ease. Users nowadays are increasingly gravitating towards video-recording life’s moments through the lens of their smartphones. vivo V40e 5G caters to this trend with both front and rear cameras capable of shooting Ultra-Stable 4K Video. Thanks to the combination of OIS and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), vivo V40e 5G minimizes the impact of handshake for clear and stable footage.

Additionally, V40e 5G is equipped with AI Aura Light, providing a more even and gentle fill light effect. The AI Aura Light Portrait feature significantly enhances the quality of portraits taken in low-light conditions. By adjusting the AI Aura Light’s color temperature to match the environment, V40e 5G creates a balanced color harmony between the subject and surroundings.

V40e 5G is equipped with a 50MP AF Selfie Camera that offers high resolution and auto-focus, ensuring clear photos whether you’re taking a selfie or a group shot. Additionally, V40e 5G boasts several AI-powered features such as AI Repair and AI Erase for enhanced photo editing. These intelligent tools empower users to effortlessly improve and refine their photos, making every shot a masterpiece.

Lastly, vivo V40e 5G’s ultra-performance is a key highlight. It is powered by a high-capacity 5500mAh Ultra-Large Battery, 80W FlashCharge, and backed with a 4-year Battery Health guarantee, ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment over time. The phone also boasts a robust Comprehensive Cushioning Structure that enhances its durability and reliability. Under the hood, vivo V40e 5G features a cutting-edge 4nm processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300, optimized for ultra-low power consumption and top-tier performance.

With its premium design, powerful portrait capabilities, and enduring battery life, vivo V40e 5G stands as a dependable companion, delivering the perfect blend of aesthetics and innovation. Get ready to capture and cherish life’s moments with vivo V40e 5G!

Also Read: vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant