Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach feature will help you to prepare your presentations, initially, it has rolled out on the PowerPoint web version but now the app’s version will also be available on smartphones and desktop. The feature is available on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, and on the Web, according to Microsoft.

Prepare Your Presentations with Microsoft PowerPoint New Feature

Whenever you prepare your presentation, PowerPoint Presenter Coach listens to you that analyzes what you’re saying and also informs you that you speak too quickly or slowly, filling words as “um” or “achh,” or just reading the words from paper or slide. It performed amazingly well on both Windows and iOS and did almost everything that Microsoft promise about the feature. It provides you a short report at the end which shows you what you need to do to improve your presentation and your mistakes.

There are also several new aspects that can improve the presentation with the other features: it will look at your body language, whether you make eye contacts or place stuff in front of your face, and will notify if you repeat words or say something incorrectly. And indeed, in your presentation, it always advises you not to swear.

Currently, this feature is not available on Mac devices but you can check on iOS. Microsoft said the presenter feature will be available at the end of the month for all Mac devices. It should be remembered that without an internet connection you won’t be able to use this feature.

