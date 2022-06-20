President Alvi declines to sign election reforms bill

Electronic Voting machines (EVMs) and the concept of I-voting were introduced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The then government was of the view that technology is essential to correct the electoral process and make it transparent. They tried many times to get the voting machine bill passed and also tried to get the majority in the parliament but because of opposition, the bill never got passed. On Sunday, Election Reforms Bill was brought forward by the new government with a few new changes in the election laws that were previously devised by the PTI government and had been sent to the President to get signed. President Alvi declines to sign the election reforms bill saying that the changes were regressive in nature. The statement from Dr. Alvi from the President’s Secretariat says he has not signed the bill

“Despite the fact, that the Constitution that he upholds, will make it into law”.

The bill with changes in the I-voting concept and voting for overseas Pakistanis was submitted last month to the National Assembly and Senate for approval. The bill was passed by both but got rejected by President when sent for his approval. Usually when a bill gets passed by both houses and then gets approval from President, becomes a law. If the president does not give his approval within 10 days, it will be deemed to have been given consent by the president.

On President’s rejection, the government has called for a joint sitting of both the National Assembly and the Senate on June 9 to consider the bill again after President’s rejection. The President referred to Article 75 (2) of Pakistan’s Constitution which states:

“When the President has returned a Bill to the Majlis-e Shoora (Parliament), it shall be reconsidered by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting and, if it is again passed, with or without amendment, by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), by the votes of the majority of the members of both Houses present and voting, it shall be deemed for the purposes of the Constitution to have been passed by both Houses and shall be presented to the President, and the President shall give his assent within ten days, failing which such assent shall be deemed to have been given.”

President is of the view that technology and especially EVMs can reduce confusion, discord, and accusation from Pakistan’s election process when used judiciously. Using the technology will also involve overseas Pakistanis which will help in reducing the polarization and will build confidence among Pakistanis, hence making the election process more transparent. President Alvi also wants Pakistan to leapfrog into the world of tomorrow with technology. President added:

“The present and future governments and parliaments would be facing two choices: whether to allow the past to drag Pakistan down or allow the lessons from the past and technologies of today to boost us into the bright progressive and dynamic future of Pakistan that has been our dream.”

Let’s see how the joint sitting of the National assembly and the Senate will apprehend President’s message and in which direction they will plan the future of Pakistan.

