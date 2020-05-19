President Arif Alvi Directs MOITT To Improve Internet Facility

The president Arif Alvi and Ministry of Information Technology and telecommuication join hands to improve the quality of internet to facilitate rural areas of Pakistan. Mr. Arif Alvi directed MOITT to build high end yet innovative technology-based solutions to pertaining to economic challenges in the country.

During an ongoing Pandemic, many businesses have directed their employees to stay home and operate work from home to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. In this case, we have seen spike in the use of internet by almost 40% during quarantine. The authorities and telecom operators previously made a dialogue with the government regarding relief packages.

On May 11, President Arif Alvi held a meeting regarding the internet access to the rural areas and highlighted the importance of telecom and communication technologies in Pakistan. The meeting also addressed how potentially important the role of ICT is to the environment, commerce, education , health, governance and agriculture.

ICT has also played a major role in response to the spreading virus. Most companies and utilities turned to digitization in the midst of the whole shutdown. Includes working from home online. Many businesses have been able to hold meetings and video conferencing through apps. The Government has always used ICT tools through the production of software to integrate data and keep people aware about the current situation. In addition, with regard to the smart lockdown, the government also plans to further facilitate health-care services through digitization.

In order to boost Internet connectivity in rural areas, he instructed the IT & Telecom Ministry to implement steps to enhance Internet facilities connectivity in rural areas such that the students may have unrestricted exposure to the online education.