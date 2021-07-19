In a recent development, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has joined the famous video-sharing platform TikTok. The premier confirmed this news through his official Instagram account. The president published a video of himself on Twitter to make the announcement that he is joining TikTok. According to the premier, the main motive behind joining the app is to proliferate the message of positivity among the young generation of Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi Joins TikTok to Spread the Message of Positivity

In a tweet, the President said,

To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users.

It must be worth noting that earlier this month, the Sindh High Court had banned the app, however, the verdict was later reversed. During the hearing at the court, the petitioner’s lawyer who sought a ban on the app had said that the Peshawar High Court had earlier banned TikTok as well as some videos uploaded on the platform are “immoral and against the teachings of Islam.”

The lawyer further added that his client had also sought an opinion from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court, but the PTA did not do anything in this case.

After the SHC ban on the TikTok platform, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had flanked at the verdict banning TikTok across Pakistan and termed it “judicial activism”. In a tweet, he said,

Pakistan will never come out of its economic crisis if judicial reforms are not undertaken.

