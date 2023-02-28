President Arif Alvi Underscores Importance Of Cyber Strength For Survival In Modern Era

Advertisement

Recently, President Dr. Arif Alvi addressed the 10th convocation ceremony of Air University, in Islamabad. During the convocation, he stated that India’s disinformation campaign against Pakistan is in full swing, which needs to be countered by acquiring ‘cyber strength’. He further added that India had not learned a lesson even after the EU Disinfo Lab exposed its anti-Pakistan nefarious propaganda. The fact is that Pakistan needs to ‘intellectually’ counter it by acquiring ‘cyber strength’, instead of using other conventional modes of security.

Advertisement

Arif Alvi Elaborates Importance of Cyber Strength

President Alvi also highlighted the need for the world’s fifth most populous nation, Pakistan to gain knowledge in contemporary fields. He emphasized especially on artificial intelligence, cyberspace, and data-driven technology. No doubt, our country has achieved professional prowess in traditional and conventional defense including nuclear deterrence. Still, gaining a strong foothold in cyberspace is extremely vital for its survival.

Alvi pointed out that in the last year’s global cyber ranking, Pakistan was placed nowhere on the list. The fact is that cyber knowledge is one of the best tools to equip the country’s big youth bulge with contemporary skills. He further stated that a huge quantum of data based on pattern recognition has been available in the world for a long that needs the skill of artificial intelligence to quantify and analyze it.

Advertisement

His major emphasis was on the importance of carrying out thorough research on job markets by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as it plays an important role in producing skilled human resources to match the demands of national and international organizations. Furthermore, Dr. Alvi expressed confidence that the graduates of Air university would play a vital role in safeguarding Pakistan’s cyberspace.

The president thanked the chairman of the Board of Governors of Air University for his continuous support and patronage of the noble cause of education which was impossible without the support of the Pakistan Air Force. He hopes that Air University would continue to impart quality education, research, innovation, and technology to the students so that they can make meaningful contributions to the national cause.

Also Check: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of kingdom Will Be Getting DLC Soon – (phoneworld.com.pk)