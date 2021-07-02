Technology is spreading at a fast pace, with security concerns arising every now and then. Keeping that in mind, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized the need for strengthening the cybersecurity of Pakistan, so that the country won’t remain vulnerable to any phishing attempts.

President Dr. Alvi Emphasized the Need for Strengthening Cyber Security

While addressing a convocation ceremony at the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, the president said in the past, hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed in Iraq during the 2003 US invasion based on fake reports of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). According to the president,

It is a fact that enmities among nations, in the past, had been created based on fake news.

The premier also said that our religion Islam strongly discourages the spread of fake news as it created panic, uncertainty, and chaos in society. In this regard, the President said,

The world used fake news as a tool to justify wars against other nations.

Furthermore, the premier mentioned that the smartest way to succeed was modern intellectual change and he hoped that Pakistan, in the rapidly changing world, could rise as power by gaining a stronghold in the global intellectual revolution. Dr. Alvi added that the hilarious transformation of the cyber world had witnessed a shift in strategies – relating to both military and public domains.

Highlighting the significance of information technology, the president stressed the fact that Pakistan needed to take full advantage of the 4th Industrial Revolution which would significantly help in the socio-economic development of the country. In the end, the premier said,

I am greatly optimistic about Pakistan, which has the capacity to show its power through advanced learning, and decisions based on compassion and morality.

