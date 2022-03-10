We live in an interconnected world where everything is getting digitized and today’s billionaires are mostly related to technology and IT fields. So those countries who embrace the IT revolution quickly will be the most economically stable state of the future. In this regard, Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, stated that for the country to achieve rapid economic progress, it is necessary that it join the information technology bandwagon. He stated that while addressing the 2nd LCCI IT Awards 2022.

President Sheds Light on Significance of IT Revolution in Pakistan

The President insisted that advances in information technology would also meet the market’s demand for human capital. Furthermore, he remarked,

The incumbent government had announced record incentives for the IT sector & also ensured the immediate resolution of the issues faced by the IT industry. The billionaire Pakistanis in Silicon Valley also repeatedly mentioned the dire need for quality human resources.

President Alvi believes that Pakistan’s prominence has grown in the contemporary digital era as a result of its youth bulge.

Moreover, the premier had earlier spoken at the convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Technology in Islamabad, emphasizing the importance of supporting IT-related education in order to move the country forward on the development road.

The President also called for a paradigm shift in education, stating that online education should be supported in order to significantly increase the number of IT-skilled workers.

