President stresses on tech-based audit procedures

President Dr. Arif Alvi asked the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to strengthen the audit process by incorporating technology and best international practices in order to enhance service quality and financial management.

He made the remarks while chairing a seminar on DAGP reforms provided by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jehangir, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President emphasized the importance of strengthening the DAGP’s professional culture and securing better governance and effective audit through an efficient internal control regime.

He further said that computerising the entire audit process was critical if accountability and corruption were to be achieved. The President has asked the DAGP to create timelines so that the reforms can be implemented on time. The AGP gave a presentation to the meeting about his organization’s reform efforts.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Pakistan’s Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, attended the meeting, as did Pakistan’s Auditor General Javaid Jehangir, Additional Auditor General Farrukh Hamidi, and Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aamer Mahmood Hussain.