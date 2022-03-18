Price and Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy A52 Sequel Confirmed

This year we are going to see quite a few different devices from Samsung. We have been getting quite a few rumors and leaks about the Galaxy A52 sequel. The company has made an official statement putting a stop to all the different rumors and leaks. Samsung has said the Galaxy A53 which is the Galaxy A52 sequel will be launched and one can place an order for it in selected markets from 1st April.

The Galaxy A53 starting price in UK is £399 / €369, USD $524 whereas the 256GB model is priced at €449/£440 (USD $495) in Europe. The shipping of the device will be in the next couple weeks. No details are given by Samsung as what they mean by selected markets.

The price of the A53 is the same as that of the its predecessor. The same price like its predecessor does not mean the A53 is lagging behind in the specs or software.

The 2022 A53 model is equipped with the Android OS upgrade which is will be an upgrade policy which guarantees the upgrade for the coming four years and security patches for the coming five years.

Here lets go over the different specs that we have heard till now about the Galaxy A53. The display size is 6.5-F-HD AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with an Exynos chipset and Android 12 (One UI 4.1) and a RAM of 6GB and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB. In the camera department it has a quad-camera module with 64MP as the main lens and the selfie camera is 32MP. The device will be having no wall charger.

The fans can now start their countdown till the launch of the device. Lets hope the device lives up to its expectations.

