Price Drop! Dial to China at the Lowest Rates ever with Zong 4G!
Zong 4G, is thrilled to announce the launch of new International Direct Dialing (IDD) China Bundles for both prepaid and postpaid customers. In a bid to enhance connectivity and provide greater value to the customers, Zong 4G is also significantly reducing the rates for IDD calls to China.
Starting today, Zong 4G’s customers can enjoy new IDD China Bundles “Kam Paisay Ziyada Baat” & “Pak-China Friendship Bundle”. These bundles are a new offering that make communication for Chinese expats in Pakistan easier and more affordable. These bundles cater to the growing demand for reliable international communication, allowing Zong customers to stay connected with their loved ones and business associates in China.
Zong is providing smooth connectivity along CPEC routes, combined with affordable bundles the services aim to foster stronger business and personal relationships between the two nations. With triple the resources at the same price, these bundles are designed to enhance the ease of communication.
The bundle details are as follows:
|IDD Kam Paisay Ziyada Baat Bundle Prepaid:
|Destination
|Eligibility
|Subscription Charges
|Per Second Rate
|Validity
|PPM
|China
|Prepaid
|Rs. 2+Tax Daily
|Rs. 0.06/sec
|Daily Recursive
|Rs. 3.6+Tax
|IDD China Bundles Prepaid & Postpaid:
|Bundle Name (PROMO ID)
|Eligibility
|Subscription Charges
|Minutes
|Validity
|Subscription
|China Offer 75 Mins
|Prepaid/
|Rs. 325+Tax
|75
|7 Days
|*4083#
|China Offer 150 Mins
|Postpaid
|Rs. 625+Tax
|150
|15 Days
|China Offer 300 Mins
|Rs. 1150+Tax
|300
|30 Days
|China Offer 600 Mins
|Rs. 2000+Tax
|600
*Previously the rate for China LL & M was Rs. 0.15/s+T which has been reduced to Rs. 0.06/s+T
In addition to these new bundles, Zong 4G reduced rates for IDD calls to China, now almost halved from Rs. 10.70+T to Rs. 5.00+T, ensuring that staying in touch is more affordable than ever. This significant reduction in call rates is part of Zong’s commitment to providing exceptional value and unmatched service quality.
|IDD China Default Rate
|Destination
|Breakout
|Dial Code
|Rate/Min (PKR)
|Rate + GST
|Recharge
|China
|LL
|86
|Rs. 5.00/Min
|Rs. 5.98/Min
|Rs. 6.87/Min
“At Zong 4G, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional value and unmatched service quality. The new IDD China Bundles with reduced rates reflect our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers and ensuring they can stay connected with their loved ones and business associates in China without breaking the bank,” said Khurram Ishaq Director LDI & International Business for Zong 4G.
