Price Drop! Dial to China at the Lowest Rates ever with Zong 4G!

Zong 4G, is thrilled to announce the launch of new International Direct Dialing (IDD) China Bundles for both prepaid and postpaid customers. In a bid to enhance connectivity and provide greater value to the customers, Zong 4G is also significantly reducing the rates for IDD calls to China.

Starting today, Zong 4G’s customers can enjoy new IDD China Bundles “Kam Paisay Ziyada Baat” & “Pak-China Friendship Bundle”. These bundles are a new offering that make communication for Chinese expats in Pakistan easier and more affordable. These bundles cater to the growing demand for reliable international communication, allowing Zong customers to stay connected with their loved ones and business associates in China.

Zong is providing smooth connectivity along CPEC routes, combined with affordable bundles the services aim to foster stronger business and personal relationships between the two nations. With triple the resources at the same price, these bundles are designed to enhance the ease of communication.

The bundle details are as follows:

IDD Kam Paisay Ziyada Baat Bundle Prepaid: Destination Eligibility Subscription Charges Per Second Rate Validity PPM China Prepaid Rs. 2+Tax Daily Rs. 0.06/sec Daily Recursive Rs. 3.6+Tax

IDD China Bundles Prepaid & Postpaid: Bundle Name (PROMO ID) Eligibility Subscription Charges Minutes Validity Subscription China Offer 75 Mins Prepaid/ Rs. 325+Tax 75 7 Days *4083# China Offer 150 Mins Postpaid Rs. 625+Tax 150 15 Days China Offer 300 Mins Rs. 1150+Tax 300 30 Days China Offer 600 Mins Rs. 2000+Tax 600

*Previously the rate for China LL & M was Rs. 0.15/s+T which has been reduced to Rs. 0.06/s+T

In addition to these new bundles, Zong 4G reduced rates for IDD calls to China, now almost halved from Rs. 10.70+T to Rs. 5.00+T, ensuring that staying in touch is more affordable than ever. This significant reduction in call rates is part of Zong’s commitment to providing exceptional value and unmatched service quality.

IDD China Default Rate Destination Breakout Dial Code Rate/Min (PKR) Rate + GST Recharge China LL 86 Rs. 5.00/Min Rs. 5.98/Min Rs. 6.87/Min

“At Zong 4G, we are committed to providing our customers with exceptional value and unmatched service quality. The new IDD China Bundles with reduced rates reflect our dedication to meet the evolving needs of our customers and ensuring they can stay connected with their loved ones and business associates in China without breaking the bank,” said Khurram Ishaq Director LDI & International Business for Zong 4G.

