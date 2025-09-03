Prime Minister Special Initiative Offers Free Digital and Technical Training for Children of Overseas Pakistanis

The Government of Pakistan has rolled out a major initiative aimed at empowering the children of overseas Pakistanis with modern professional skills. Under the Prime Minister’s Special Initiative, free short-term training courses ranging from three to six months are being offered in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The program, described as a landmark effort to bridge opportunity gaps, is tailored exclusively for young Pakistanis whose families are settled abroad.

Wide Range of Courses

Participants will have access to both technical and digital skill training, including:

Digital Marketing

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence

Web Development

Graphic Designing

Amazon Virtual Assistance

E-commerce

Electrician and Welding

Certification in Information Technology and other fields

The entry qualification varies, with most courses open to matriculation or above, while specialized programs like AI and Cybersecurity require a bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Physics, or Engineering.

Who Can Apply?

The opportunity is open to children of overseas Pakistanis aged 18 to 40 years. Applicants must provide proof of overseas migration registration or a valid foreign passport. Both indefinite stay visa holders and dual nationality holders are eligible.

Training Across Pakistan

Courses will be offered at training centers across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Skardu, Gwadar, and more.

Deadline and Application

Interested candidates can apply online through the NAVTTC admissions portal at nsis.navttc.gov.pk. The last date to apply is September 15, 2025.

