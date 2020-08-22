Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students Phase-2

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from students having ambulatory disabilities by September 15, 2020, to receive electric wheelchairs under the second phase of the Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme for University Students.

The students being enrolled in public sector universities and affiliated colleges during the Fall Semester ‪2020-21‬ can submit their applications through www.eportal.hec.gov.pk/wheelchair. The scheme’s eligibility criteria cover those students who have a physical and permanent ambulatory disability to such a degree that they are unable to move from one place to another without a wheelchair.

Private Institutions students Can Submit Fall Semester ‪2020-21‬ Application through Portal

The students unable to cross hurdles because of paralysis or loss of legs function or the students have lost one or both legs can avail themselves of the electric wheelchairs. However, all the applicants must have a valid certificate of a special person or ambulatory disability from relevant government authorities.

The aspiring students must fill up and submit online application forms through the portal mentioned above by the due date, take print-out of their application and submit it to the office of respective Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, or designated person. Universities will forward shortlisted cases to HEC for further necessary action.