Prince Rahim Aga Khan Inaugurates SCO-AKDN Software Technology Park in Hunza GB

Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chairman of (AKDN) Executive Committee for Micro Finance, inaugurated the Software Technology Park (STP) Nasirabad, Hunza. The event was attended by Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, Director General Special Communications Organization (SCO), along with Director Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) and Chairman Habib Bank Limited, Mr. Sultan Ali Allana, President Ismaili Council for Pakistan, Mister Nizar Mewawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Foundation, Pakistan.

Software Technology Park, Nasirabad, a joint effort by SCO and AKDN, marks a major step forward in the technological and economic development of the region. These modern facilities, equipped with high-speed internet, uninterrupted power supply and co-working spaces aim to create a vibrant IT ecosystem in remote areas. These facilities are designed to encourage a maker culture among young entrepreneurs and start-ups, helping them develop innovative software products. This initiative is expected to increase IT exports from the region and provide both direct and indirect job opportunities for local youth.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan emphasized the importance of this development, saying, “This facility is a significant step in using technology for economic growth and shows our commitment to empower the youth in the region. By providing access to advanced resources and support, we aim to inspire innovation and entrepreneurship, leading to sustainable growth and prosperity.”

Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, DG SCO, thanked Aga Khan Development Network and remarked “SCO Vision – 2025 focuses on youth empowerment through provision of sustained IT environment. We are committed to rapidly expand IT Hubs and FLHs across AJK & GB. The initiative harnesses IT potential of our youth, creates job opportunities and brings in foreign remittances. The transformed IT landscape is helping in socio-economic uplift of the region as youth are actively contributing to the overall development and prosperity of these areas.”

The elaborate IT ecosystem of SCO is fostering skill development and encouraging startups and entrepreneurs, benefiting the regions and generating dividends for the national exchequer.

