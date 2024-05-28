Prioritize Your Mental Health With Zong Sehat Kahani & Enjoy Exclusive Discount!

Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani are revolutionizing healthcare access. They are together making it more convenient, affordable, and transformative for people across Pakistan. If Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms are impacting your normal life, don’t worry! You are not alone.

Use the “ZONGSEHAT” Promo code for free consultation. It is an exclusive offer for Zong users only. So, what are you waiting for? If you are having nightmares, trauma flashbacks, and anxiety, don’t take it for granted. Go get a free consultation right now. For further details, customers can contact the Zong helpline by dialing 310 from their Zong number or by dialing 111-222-111 from any other network.

By harnessing Zong 4G’s robust network infrastructure and Sehat Kahani’s innovative telemedicine platform, people in even the most remote regions will have access to quality healthcare. Sehat Kahani and Zong 4G plan to increase awareness on a diverse selection of topics on health and mental well-being. Their focus will be on Oncology, water & airborne diseases, mental well-being, and lastly, mother and child health.

