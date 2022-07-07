Have you ever talked about a specific topic with someone and you got a related advertisement on your phone minutes later? While this phenomenon can seem purely coincidental, it’s not. one major drawback of using the internet is that we are not safe and are being tracked every second. Although it seems a bit scary but there are some ways through which we can minimize the risks of being exploited. In this article, I will let you know the 4 best ways to stop being tracked online keeping yourself more secure.

Privacy Tip: 4 Ways to Stop being Tracked Online

1. Adjust your Privacy Settings

While some internet tracking is ultimately inescapable, there are still several ways to keep your information and accounts private. Nowadays, most internet browsers provide you with the facility to adjust your privacy settings. Here is how you can do it on your devices.

On mobile devices: Disable location services when they are unneeded and not in use

On computers: Go into your internet browser and search through the sites that may have permission to track you. Then disable the tracking function for such sites.

On smart TVs: Check out the apps and services that are silently monitoring you and then disable them.

Note: You can also enable the “do not track” mode in your browser settings.

2. Don’t Allow Sites to Save Cookies

When we browse the web on our devices, we are collecting cookies. These bits of data store information about the websites we visit. Cookies store logins, personalization settings, advertising information, and other details. When visiting a new website, simply click “no” when you’re asked for permission to collect cookies.

Moreover, you can also use Incognito Mode. When you surf the web Incognito, your browser doesn’t save your history, cookies, site data, or information you enter in forms.

3. Use internet tracking blockers

Another way to stay secure is the use of tracking blockers. On internet browsers, there are several types of plug-ins that can help protect your information from internet tracking. A tracker blocker denies internet tracking from browsers or websites. You can also use an ad blocker which protects your device from spam and targeted advertisements.

4. Stop sharing everything you buy and browse

Google tracks every search, click, message, and request. So, the best way to avoid this is to clear your search history and activity. Here is how you can easily activate this setting.

Go to google.com and click the circle icon in the upper right-hand corner with your image.

Then click Manage your Google Account.

Now click Data & Privacy in the left-hand menu.

You will see checkmarks next to Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History. Toggle them off to stop further tracking if you choose.

