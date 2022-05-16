Professional Smartphone Photography Dream Comes True With vivo’s The X80

Do you know why candids are always more appreciated than pictures that are planned in advance? It’s because candids narrate a story. They tell us about the person, the place and exactly how they’re feeling at the moment. To be honest, candids are the bridge between the subject’s real feelings and that of the photographer. A perfect picture is always those undefined memories between people capturing the likeness of a random situation. They’re a story in themselves. So what’s the best way to click a candid, you ask? Use a camera that understands the value of stories.

A brand that perfectly understands the blend of what’s in the moment and what’s prepared is vivo. The brand has talked about its camera centric innovations for a while now and with the recently launched X series device, vivo has successfully established its superiority in professional smartphone imaging. vivo’s X80 is not only an epitome of an elevated imaging experience but also claims to understand our lives because of its “Stories. Redefined.” theme. Here’s how the brand claims to know the wants of the audience:

Photographs And Videos That Live Forever in Your Hearts

vivo’s partnership with ZEISS, a leader in optical technology, has been bringing waves of upgrades in terms of professional smartphone cameras. The ZEISS Professional Video, for instance. Showcases various professional modes like the ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh and AI Video Enhancement for enthusiasts to experience. In order to make a video more graceful and worth the effort, the ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh uses its high quality to influence the film lens effect. The AI Video Enhancement allows users to transition between scenes, enabling the camera to harness the surrounding changes. Moreover, vivo has ensured that photographers don’t face the problem of extreme reflection, the ZEISS T* Coating reduces the light reflection during low light situations.

Apart from the vivo’s strategic partnership with ZEISS, the brand also displays a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor that clicks perfect images irrespective of the background lighting or environment. The rear panel has a triple camera setup with the 12MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera. On the front, the 32MP rules the camera system. What’s remarkable here is vivo’s innovation thanks to its R&D program- the V1+ Chip is an addition that redefines the experience of taking pictures in any situation because of its terrific imaging standards. The phone offers an opportunity to be a professional photographer through its ZEISS Style Portrait that enhances the portrait experience of the user. Additionally, the Super Night Portrait works hand-in-hand with it by offering the capability to take perfect portraits in low light conditions.

Performance Better Than Your Dreams

vivo X80 is equipped with a gigantic 4500mAh Battery life that comes with an equally large fast charging capacity. The 80W FlashCharge guarantees that the user will be able to continuously use their device without any unnecessary interruptions or battery warnings. Moreover, the device is also powered by the all new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor. This means that users get to explore the device seamlessly while playing games, streaming and engaging in other activities of the phone.

Ultimate Design And Feel

vivo’s X80 protrudes its classic style for the comfort of its users. The blend of a futuristic design with trendy subtlety makes for a brilliant combination. The Cloud Window 2.0 balances a round camera on a square plate that brings out the elegance of the entire look. Plus, the Fluorite AG Glass design not only offers a super look but also a perfect grip and in-hand experience. The phone features two variants of different styles. The Cosmic Black with a mysterious star-studded night sky and the Urban Blue with a look that depicts a clear sky above a beautiful island.

The X80 is available for pre-booking starting today, May 16, 2022. The device is priced at Rs. 159,999 only and will be available for sale starting May 24, 2022.

