Profile Views: A New Feature To See Who’s Lurking On Your TikTok Profile

We all know that TikTok is one of the most famous platforms for mobile videos. This app can make exciting, spontaneous, and genuine short-form videos. TikTok tries to introduce new features to remain in the limelight and entertain its users. Recently, Tiktok has introduced a new feature. This new TikTok feature will help you see who’s lurking on your TikTok Profile.

Profile Views Will Let You See Who’s Seeing Your TikTok Profile

The all-new feature of TikTok is named “Profile Views”. It will help you finally see who’s been lurking on your profile. However, there is a condition for that. It is necessary that both parties must have Profile Views enabled on their phones. If this condition is not fulfilled, then you will not be able to use this feature.

If you want to check out your profile right now then follow the steps written below:

Open the TikTok app.

Tap on the “Profile” tab on the bottom right of your mobile screen.

When your profile page interface opens, tap on the icon of an eye, on the top right of your screen.

By pressing the icon, you will lead to a prompt screen.

Turn on “profile view history.”

Okay, That’s it. After doing so, you will get a list of TikTok users who viewed your profile within the last 30 days. These users will be the ones who have also turned on the “Profile Views”. Otherwise, you will not be able to see them. It is a good feature. However, the catch here is that if you turn Profile Views off, you will not be able to see who’s viewed your profile. In the same way, other users will not be able to see if you’ve viewed their profiles either.